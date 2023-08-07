Des Moines, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) has assisted the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in rescuing 39 dogs from horrendous conditions.
When the ARL’s Mobile Rescue Team responded to the urgent call July 26, they found dogs being held in cages indoors, where it was even hotter than the sweltering temperatures outside. The dogs were living in their own filth, with no fresh air or air conditioning, and the ARL team was overtaken by the smell before they even stepped inside. Inspection reports shined an even more devastating light on the situation – multiple dogs had been injured and some dogs had died.
The ARL is already grappling with a high population of dogs – a trend that has challenged animal shelters across the nation – but the dangerously hot weather and the rising temperatures inside the building meant the dogs could not wait for the ARL team to make space for them back at the shelter in Des Moines.
The ARL worked quickly with its partners last week to build a temporary housing facility where the dogs could be clean, cool, and safely cared for short-term. Today the dogs that had not already found placement were transported to the ARL in Des Moines.
The rescue outside of Tipton in Cedar County came at the same time as the ARL was taking in a large number of dogs from a separate hoarding case last week.
“This is an extremely challenging situation as we are already working tirelessly to create kennel space for stray dogs, litters of puppies from unspayed mothers, and dogs relinquished by owners unable to care for them. With a steady stream of animals coming through our doors every day, large intakes are an even bigger test of our limited resources. We need help. We need the community to be part of the solution and we all need to be in this together for the animals,” said Tom Colvin, ARL CEO.
The ARL is asking the public to help in the following ways:
Adopt: With hundreds of dogs in the ARL’s care, the ARL is urgently seeking adopters. Friday through Sunday (Aug. 4-6), the ARL is offering Name Your Price adoptions for all dogs ages 6 months and older. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and retail and training class discounts. Visit ARL-Iowa.org for a list of available pets.
Donate: Larger numbers of animals mean higher medical and daily care costs, and the ARL needs help more than ever to care for an increasing animal population. Donations to help these dogs and the more than 1,400 pets currently in the ARL’s care can be made online (https://ow.ly/OwPe50PskQI) or by mail/in-person (5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313; RE: Cedar County Dogs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.