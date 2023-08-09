CLINTON -- Two creative artists from Wisconsin are now displaying their work at the River Arts Center in Clinton, Iowa. Gary Niebuhr of Milwaukee and Diane Canfield Bywaters of Stevens Point have traveled to show their amazing assemblages at our gallery located at 229-5th Avenue South in downtown Clinton, Iowa. The art of assemblage is attaching found objects from everyday life into a new creation which can be hung or stand alone.
A reception for the artists will be held on Sunday, September 3, from 1:30-3:00 PM with a talk by the artists at 1:30 about the art of assemblage. The public is welcome to attend and there is no charge. Refreshments will be served. Gallery viewing hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 PM.
Bywaters is a Professor Emeritus at The University of Wisconsin/Stevens Point where she taught drawing and painting for thirty years. She has spent over forty years of creating art with a concentration on plein air landscapes. She has been selected as an Artist-in-Residence at several National Parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Hawaii Volcanoes, Alaska's Denali Wilderness, and also in Italy and France.
She also received her Master of Fine Arts Degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO, and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kansas. She became interested in assemblage art when discovering unique objects at flea markets, antique shops, or wherever an object seemed to “speak” to her. It was fun making ordinary, odd-shaped things into creative works of art.
Gary Warren Niebuhr is a found object, mixed media, collage, and assemblage artist. His art has been included in many exhibitions in Wisconsin, including Kenosha, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Grafton, Cedarburg, Mineral Point, and Kansas City, MO. He was Curator of a ten year retrospective of his art at the Milwaukee High School of Arts n 2006. He spent forty years as a public librarian and now enjoys his retirement making art, taking photographs, gardening, watching old films and current sports. He lives in Milwaukee with his wife Denice and cat Boginskaya.
To learn more about these artists, please attend the reception, as they have traveled a distance to display their art in Clinton!
