LAUREN COOPER

Sports: Volleyball, basketball

Other activities: Student Council, FBLA, NHS, FCA,. Athletic Leadership, Youth Group

Siblings: One younger sister, Lexy

What got you into your sports: Seeing the girls in high school play when I was younger inspired me

What do you like about them: The competition in this sport

What do you want to be when you grow up: A dermatologist

Favorite movie: Aladdin (the new one)

Favorite athlete: Shawn Johnson

Favorite work out song: Beyonce, Formation

Pre-game food: Peanut butter banana smoothie

Any game superstitions: Not superstitious 

If you could have a super power what would it be and why: To fly - there is something about flyinf at any point in time that excited me. I've gone zip lining and rip cording which I loved doing. I think being able to fly would be freeing. 

