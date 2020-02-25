LAUREN COOPER
Sports: Volleyball, basketball
Other activities: Student Council, FBLA, NHS, FCA,. Athletic Leadership, Youth Group
Siblings: One younger sister, Lexy
What got you into your sports: Seeing the girls in high school play when I was younger inspired me
What do you like about them: The competition in this sport
What do you want to be when you grow up: A dermatologist
Favorite movie: Aladdin (the new one)
Favorite athlete: Shawn Johnson
Favorite work out song: Beyonce, Formation
Pre-game food: Peanut butter banana smoothie
Any game superstitions: Not superstitious
If you could have a super power what would it be and why: To fly - there is something about flyinf at any point in time that excited me. I've gone zip lining and rip cording which I loved doing. I think being able to fly would be freeing.
