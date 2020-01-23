ULYSSES PATTERSON Clinton, Senior
Sports: Football, basketball, track
Other activities: Drama and speech
Favorite part of basketball: Intensity! Feels good to hustle and compete in game
Favorite color: Blue
Dream job: Professional athlete or Doctor (brain surgeon)
Pets at home: Dog
If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would you eat: Ramen Noodles
Favorite TV show: I don’t watch TV
Biggest fear: Paralysis or buried alive
If you had one skill that you don’t already have, what would you like to be good at: Hip Hop Break Dancing!
