ULYSSES PATTERSON Clinton, Senior

Sports: Football, basketball, track

Other activities: Drama and speech

Favorite part of basketball: Intensity! Feels good to hustle and compete in game

Favorite color: Blue

Dream job: Professional athlete or Doctor (brain surgeon)

Pets at home: Dog

If you had to eat one food the rest of your life what would you eat: Ramen Noodles

Favorite TV show: I don’t watch TV

Biggest fear: Paralysis or buried alive

If you had one skill that you don’t already have, what would you like to be good at: Hip Hop Break Dancing!

