All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _
New York 73 52 .584 4
Boston 71 55 .563 6½
Toronto 65 58 .528 11
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 72 54 .571 _
Cleveland 61 61 .500 9
Detroit 60 66 .476 12
Kansas City 56 68 .452 15
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 52 .584 _
Oakland 70 56 .556 3½
Seattle 68 58 .540 5½
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½
Texas 43 81 .347 29½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 57 .544 _
Philadelphia 63 61 .508 4½
New York 61 63 .492 6½
Washington 53 70 .431 14
Miami 51 74 .408 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _
Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12
Chicago 55 72 .433 22
Pittsburgh 45 80 .360 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 80 44 .645 _
Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½
San Diego 68 58 .540 13
Colorado 57 68 .456 23½
Arizona 42 84 .333 39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Kansas City 7, Houston 1
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.