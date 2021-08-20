All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 75 47 .615 _
New York 70 52 .574 5
Boston 69 54 .561 6½
Toronto 63 56 .529 10½
Baltimore 38 82 .317 36
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 51 .582 _
Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½
Detroit 58 65 .472 13½
Minnesota 54 68 .443 17
Kansas City 52 68 .433 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 71 50 .587 _
Oakland 69 53 .566 2½
Seattle 66 56 .541 5½
Los Angeles 62 61 .504 10
Texas 42 79 .347 29
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 65 56 .537 _
Philadelphia 61 60 .504 4
New York 60 61 .496 5
Washington 52 68 .433 12½
Miami 51 71 .418 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 74 48 .607 _
Cincinnati 66 57 .537 8½
St. Louis 62 58 .517 11
Chicago 54 69 .439 20½
Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 78 43 .645 _
Los Angeles 76 46 .623 2½
San Diego 67 56 .545 12
Colorado 55 66 .455 23
Arizona 41 81 .336 37½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10
Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Maeda 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Toronto (Ryu 11-6), 3:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-10) at Boston (Rodríguez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 6, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 10-4), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-12) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Miley 10-4), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1) at St. Louis (Happ 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Colorado (Freeland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-8), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
