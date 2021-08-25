All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 78 48 .619 _
New York 74 52 .587 4
Boston 72 55 .567 6½
Toronto 65 59 .524 12
Baltimore 38 86 .306 39
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 73 54 .575 _
Cleveland 61 62 .496 10
Detroit 61 66 .480 12
Kansas City 56 69 .448 16
Minnesota 54 71 .432 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 74 52 .587 _
Oakland 70 57 .551 4½
Seattle 69 58 .543 5½
Los Angeles 63 64 .496 11½
Texas 44 81 .352 29½
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 58 .540 _
Philadelphia 63 62 .504 4½
New York 61 64 .488 6½
Washington 54 70 .435 13
Miami 51 75 .405 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 77 49 .611 _
Cincinnati 69 58 .543 8½
St. Louis 63 61 .508 13
Chicago 55 72 .433 22½
Pittsburgh 46 80 .365 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 81 44 .648 _
Los Angeles 79 47 .627 2½
San Diego 68 59 .535 14
Colorado 57 68 .456 24
Arizona 42 85 .331 40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Boston 11, Minnesota 9
Houston 4, Kansas City 0
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 5, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
