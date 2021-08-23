All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _
New York 72 52 .581 4½
Boston 70 55 .560 7
Toronto 64 58 .525 11½
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 72 53 .576 _
Cleveland 61 61 .500 9½
Detroit 60 66 .476 12½
Kansas City 55 68 .447 16
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 51 .589 _
Oakland 70 55 .560 3½
Seattle 67 58 .536 6½
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 12
Texas 43 80 .350 29½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 56 .548 _
Philadelphia 63 61 .508 5
New York 61 63 .492 7
Washington 53 70 .431 14½
Miami 51 74 .408 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _
Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12
Chicago 54 72 .429 22½
Pittsburgh 44 80 .355 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 80 44 .645 _
Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½
San Diego 68 58 .540 13
Colorado 57 67 .460 23
Arizona 42 83 .336 38½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Boston, ppd.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Monday's Games
Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Miami 1
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 7, Washington 3
Arizona 8, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Monday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (Weathers 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
