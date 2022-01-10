FILE - Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy argues a call against his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago Bears decided to make sweeping changes and fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, hoping new leadership in the front office and on the sideline will lift a struggling franchise. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)