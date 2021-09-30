Some things to watch in Week 5 of the Big 12 Conference:
GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 21 Baylor (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) at No. 19 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0). A matchup Saturday night of the only Big 12 teams, other than six-time defending conference champion Oklahoma, to make it to the first Saturday of October undefeated. The Bears and Cowboys are also the only other ranked teams in the league. But these Bears, led by Big 12 passing efficiency leader Gerry Bohanon and 100-yard rusher Abram Smith, are also greatly improved on defense. The Cowboys have a six-game winning streak.
BEST MATCHUP
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0). While the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1) are listed as 11-point underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, they were underdogs by even bigger margins of three-to-four TDs when winning in each of Klieman’s first two seasons. K-State overcame a 21-point deficit in the second half to win 38-35 last year in Norman, after a 48-41 win at home in 2019. One significant difference this time is that the Wildcats will be without super senior quarterback Skylar Thompson (knee injury).
Iowa State running back Breece Hall has run for a touchdown in a Big 12-record 16 consecutive games. ... This is the first Saturday this season with all 10 of the Big 12 teams playing conference games. ... Kansas State got its national-best 123rd non-offensive touchdown since 1999 when Malik Knowles returned a kickoff 99 yards last week at Oklahoma State.
