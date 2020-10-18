Name: Bill Greenwalt
Town of Residence: Clinton
Party: Republican
Occupation: Clinton Police Department Deputy Chief
Boards has served on: worked closely over the last 30 years with community organizations, including the Clinton Homeless Coalition, Clinton Peace Coalition, Gateway Impact Coalition, Domestic Violence Coalition, Gateway United Way, Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission Juvenile Probation and Adult Probation.
Experience: Served law enforcment community for over 30 years, has worked patrol operations, criminal investigations, narcotics investigations K-9 special response team, school resource officer program, community relations, office of professional standards, policy and procedure and grant writing.
Family: Wife Kelly, daughters McKenna and Jamie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.