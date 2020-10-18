Name: Bill Jacobs
Town of Residence: Clinton
Party: Democrat
Boards serves on: County Central Committee Chair of the Democratic Party for almost four years, Second Vice-Chair of the District Central Committee and Chair of the Finance Committeee
Experience: Associate faculty member at Ashford University, office manager for parents’ business, was Instructor and Assistant Director of Debate at Augustana College in Rock Island, was a teacher and coach at the high school and college level. Holds a Masters degree in Secondary Education and Teaching from Augustana College, Sioux Falls and holds a Bachelors degree in Communications Studies from the University of Northern Iowa. Currently is a Linux Professional Institute Level One Systems Administrator, Ubuntu Certified Professional, and Novell Certified Network Administrator.
Family: Lives in Clinton with his mother, niece and her husband
