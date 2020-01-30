BETTENDORF — To secure a come-from-behind victory on Thursday night, Clinton 182-pound senior wrestler Trevor Bitner only had to ride out the last 15 seconds of the match.
How long did that seem?
“Five years,” Bitner matter-of-factly said. “Easily.”
The theatrics certainly made it seem that long.
Admittedly too aggressive off a restart, Bitner almost lost control of Bettendorf junior Kane Schmidt as the match neared its conclusion. Despite some anxious moments that drew a roar from the crowd, he was able to maintain control and finish off the action-packed 5-4 win.
“I knew there was a chance he could get up, and I had to be ready. I had to give him the absolute most I could give him,” Bitner said after his win, one of two for Clinton in a 61-7 Mississippi Athletic Conference loss to the Bulldogs. “ … That’s going to help me in my head as far as knowing that I can beat the people I want to beat.”
Bitner got the win, but he made it more dramatic than it needed to be. Needing to ride out the last 15 seconds, the focus on the whistle was making his move.
The aggression nearly backfired.
“The cradle is something we work on a lot,” Bitner said. “I probably jumped it too quick, especially in the heat of the moment. In retrospect, I think it was the right thing to do. If I wasn’t that aggressive, I don’t think I would’ve won the match.”
With Bitner getting too high the restart, Schmidt was able to shake free and nearly scored a reversal. In an awkward position, Bitner maintained control as the two scrambled near the edge of the mat.
As the buzzer sounded, the River Kings could exhale. Bitner somehow survived.
“We have to have situational awareness,” Clinton coach Dustin Caldwell said. “We’re up 1 with 15 seconds left. We’re going for a cradle (by) hopping over the whole body. If we drop to a leg and finish that, we’re not in any danger.”
The ending nearly overshadowed a solid finish for Bitner. Down 4-3 with 60 seconds left in regulation, he took the lead on a reversal. Bitner rode Schmidt for the next 45 seconds before the whistle blew.
Even though he nearly lost the lead, Bitner held strong. How it ended actually resonated with Caldwell.
“The old Trevor may have given up at that point. This year, he’s not,” Caldwell said. “He’s going to fight from whistle to whistle.”
Clinton’s other victory lacked the dramatics, but it dripped with dominance. Freshman Ty Jurgersen used a 10-point second period to seal an 18-8 major decision. Jurgersen put Nathan Petersen on his back twice in that second frame, turning a 2-2 tie into a 12-4 advantage.
“That might have been his most complete match that he’s wrestled against a high-level opponent in a high-level situation,” Caldwell said. “He performed well and did all the right things.”
Aside from those two matches, Clinton could not crack the fourth-ranked Bulldogs. In contested victories, Bettendorf scored bonus points in six matches.
Bettendorf, which received forfeit victories and 126, 132 and 170 pounds, finished with five pins.
“We had some other kids get a chance to get in the lineup and they competed hard,” Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. “As far as effort from all of them, no complaints.”
Caldwell carried the same perspective.
“All of our guys had some fight that we haven’t seen in a while,” Caldwell said.
The River Kings will need that fight as they head into the MAC Tournament at the same venue on Saturday morning. The intensity and adversity they faced in this dual could be the perfect preview for the postseason push.
Bitner feels that way.
“Situations like that is something everyone needs,” Bitner said. “Those are the ones that make you better. If you go out there and pin a dude in 15 seconds, maybe it helps you mentally. It’s those matches that come down to the last 15 seconds that help you the most in the long run.”
