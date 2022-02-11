CLINTON — LuAnn Farrell and Georgia Parks were first place winners recently in Boat Club Bridge. Second place was Linda Foster and Linda Roling; third, Kasu Rickertsen and Mary Duhr; fourth, John Carlin and Jim Carey; and fifth place went to Emily Delaney and Sherry Marlowe. The group will meet Friday, Feb. 18 at Jenny's Diner.

Tags

Trending Video