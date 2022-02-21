CLINTON – Helen Jennings and John Carlin took first place in the recent Boat Club Bridge with a score of 5,610. Second place was Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen, 3,500; third place, LuAnn Farrell and Georgia Parks, 3,420; fourth place, Carol Hill and Geneene Pals, 3,350; and in fifth place was Linda Roling and Linda Foster with a score of 2,490. The group will meet March 4 at Jenny's Diner.
Boat Club Bridge scores
Pam Reedy
Jeff Goodsman, age 74 of Clinton, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, IL. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
