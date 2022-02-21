CLINTON – Helen Jennings and John Carlin took first place in the recent Boat Club Bridge with a score of 5,610. Second place was Mary Duhr and Kasu Rickertsen, 3,500; third place, LuAnn Farrell and Georgia Parks, 3,420; fourth place, Carol Hill and Geneene Pals, 3,350; and in fifth place was Linda Roling and Linda Foster with a score of 2,490. The group will meet March 4 at Jenny's Diner.

