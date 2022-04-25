No single entity can make more than a dent in realizing a vision for adequately housing every Iowan. Collective action is needed, and Iowans should demand it.
Businesses and governments in Iowa have made news this year for initiatives to make it easier for Iowans to find housing they can afford.
Polk County designated over $15 million of federal COVID-19 money toward developing affordable units; state government has also used relief money for similar purposes. Wells Fargo will donate over half a million dollars toward Iowa Legal Aid’s Eviction Diversion Project. GreenState Credit Union has set a target for increasing loans to people of color.
Those and other efforts are commendable. They recognize that everyone benefits when adequate shelter is available to everybody and when nobody must choose either to spend upward of half their income on housing or go without.
That aspiration is, of course, very far from what we experience now. It will take sustained effort to change that.
Affordable housing is a national crisis. Forty-nine percent of Americans surveyed by the Pew Research Center in October called the availability of affordable housing where they live a major problem; in early 2018, that figure was 39%. This is a topic that will animate political campaigns for years to come.
Maps and tables that show less severe shortages in Iowa and Des Moines than in other states and cities should not provide solace; instead, they should serve as motivation for collective action now. One group, the National Low Income Housing Coalition, says Iowa has just 42 affordable and available homes for each 100 households making less than 30% of the median income.
There’s no silver-bullet solution in sight. Businesses that pay family-supporting wages are part of the equation, of course. Policymakers and business and nonprofit leaders — and voters — should consider some broad principles to foster improvement in the years ahead and avoid making problems worse:
• Be aggressive in removing local obstacles.
• Take a hard look at local budgets.
• Signal the state’s commitment.
• Give incomes a boost through federal policy.
Des Moines Register
