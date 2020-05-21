CLINTON — Jeanne Brown of Clinton, IA will celebrate her 90th birthday, June 7th, with a card shower. A family gathering celebration will be held as soon as social distancing guidelines safely permit. Cards or notes would be greatly appreciated & may be sent to her at, Bickford Cottage, 1150 13th Ave. North, No. 116, Clinton, IA, 52732.
She was born June 7th, 1930, in Maquoketa, IA, to Ray and Glendola Streets. She married Maynard Brown, Sept. 3, 1949. He passed away in 2018. She is the Mother of “The Fabulous Five”, all of Clinton. Kerri Schmalfeldt, Mike & Mary Brown, Kathi & Tim Sherman. She has 9 Grandchildren & 13 Great Grandchildren.
She was the Purchasing Agent at Jane Lamb Hospital until her retirement in 1989.
