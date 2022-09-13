city of clinton building and neighborhood services
AUG. 29

• Dreamland Investments, 522 5th Ave. N., furnace/boiler

• Brian and Debra Johnson, 1734 S. Bluff Blvd., furnace/boiler

• Narayanan Rajesh, 706 9th Ave. S., plumbing

• Margaret and Daniel Keis, Jr., 767 12th Ave. N., roof

• Kyle Stoll, 1103 N. 3rd St., flat work

• David Ugarph, 946 S. 10th St., electrical

• Zachary and Taylor Ashpole, 210 S. 14th St., electrical

• Grant and Janice Wilke, 1702 Circle Dr. E., roof

AUG. 30

• Apex Bank, 622 10th Ave. S., roof

• Eric Clausen, 1117 6th Ave. N., roof

• Rita Hunt, 1000 14th Ave. S., deck/porch

• Tien Nguyen, 2610 N. 2nd St., siding

• Thomas and Mary Neir, 303 N. 10th St., water heater

• Eugene and Lynn Shoultz, 3026 Schick Ct., basement water proofing

• Joyce Lewis, 1707 Pershing Blvd., exterior remodel

• Emily Ross, 803 5th Ave. S., deck/porch

AUG. 31

• Terry Goodell, 2411 N. 10th St., furnace

• Nicole Rixen, 1530 N. 3rd St., furnace

• Gerald and Deana LaShelle, 1626 25th Ave. S., roof grant

• David Tubbs, 2226 Lafayette Terrace, siding, exterior remodel

• David and Deborah Jacobsen, 3637 Cleveland St., roof

• Gary and Connie Kent, 911 Circle Dr. N., roof

• David and Beth Geltz, 629 3rd Ave. S., roof

• Robert and Teresa Smith, 940 14th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall

SEPT. 1

• Boomheadshot LLC, 500 N. 4th St., siding

• Shelly Stearns, 1163 Briarcliff Lane, fence/shed/retaining wall

• Angela Brown, 727 9th Ave. S., new accessory building

• Winnie Schumacher, 2631 Roosevelt St., electrical

• LLC OS-Properties, 2635 Lincolnway #B, electrical

• Paul and Marianne Wenzel, 818 10th Ave. S., roof

• Cooperative of Clinton, 1160 14th Ave. NW, furnace

• Paul Greve, 2111 East Ct., water heater

• Michael and Stacy Hensel, 709 Orchard Lane, roof, siding

SEPT. 2

• Allen and Sandra Engelking, 505 Melrose Ct., furnace

• Dawn Krebs, 1111 6th Ave. N., electrical

• Brad and Amber Wetzel, 3121 Skyline Dr., pool/hot tub

• Kevin and Janet Nelson, 1024 Woodland Dr., exterior remodel

