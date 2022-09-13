AUG. 29
• Dreamland Investments, 522 5th Ave. N., furnace/boiler
• Brian and Debra Johnson, 1734 S. Bluff Blvd., furnace/boiler
• Narayanan Rajesh, 706 9th Ave. S., plumbing
• Margaret and Daniel Keis, Jr., 767 12th Ave. N., roof
• Kyle Stoll, 1103 N. 3rd St., flat work
• David Ugarph, 946 S. 10th St., electrical
• Zachary and Taylor Ashpole, 210 S. 14th St., electrical
• Grant and Janice Wilke, 1702 Circle Dr. E., roof
AUG. 30
• Apex Bank, 622 10th Ave. S., roof
• Eric Clausen, 1117 6th Ave. N., roof
• Rita Hunt, 1000 14th Ave. S., deck/porch
• Tien Nguyen, 2610 N. 2nd St., siding
• Thomas and Mary Neir, 303 N. 10th St., water heater
• Eugene and Lynn Shoultz, 3026 Schick Ct., basement water proofing
• Joyce Lewis, 1707 Pershing Blvd., exterior remodel
• Emily Ross, 803 5th Ave. S., deck/porch
AUG. 31
• Terry Goodell, 2411 N. 10th St., furnace
• Nicole Rixen, 1530 N. 3rd St., furnace
• Gerald and Deana LaShelle, 1626 25th Ave. S., roof grant
• David Tubbs, 2226 Lafayette Terrace, siding, exterior remodel
• David and Deborah Jacobsen, 3637 Cleveland St., roof
• Gary and Connie Kent, 911 Circle Dr. N., roof
• David and Beth Geltz, 629 3rd Ave. S., roof
• Robert and Teresa Smith, 940 14th Ave. S., fence/shed/retaining wall
SEPT. 1
• Boomheadshot LLC, 500 N. 4th St., siding
• Shelly Stearns, 1163 Briarcliff Lane, fence/shed/retaining wall
• Angela Brown, 727 9th Ave. S., new accessory building
• Winnie Schumacher, 2631 Roosevelt St., electrical
• LLC OS-Properties, 2635 Lincolnway #B, electrical
• Paul and Marianne Wenzel, 818 10th Ave. S., roof
• Cooperative of Clinton, 1160 14th Ave. NW, furnace
• Paul Greve, 2111 East Ct., water heater
• Michael and Stacy Hensel, 709 Orchard Lane, roof, siding
SEPT. 2
• Allen and Sandra Engelking, 505 Melrose Ct., furnace
• Dawn Krebs, 1111 6th Ave. N., electrical
• Brad and Amber Wetzel, 3121 Skyline Dr., pool/hot tub
• Kevin and Janet Nelson, 1024 Woodland Dr., exterior remodel
