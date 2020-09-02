By the numbers
As of Wednesday, Clinton County has reported 856 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March, up 14 since Tuesday. Of that total, 360 have recovered and 486 are active cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website.
Ten have died.
At 14.5%, Clinton County on Wednesday had the 13th highest 14-day average positivity rate in the state. Johnson County is first in the state with a 14-day average positivity rate of 24%.
Clinton Herald staff report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.