As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 165 Clinton County residences were without power, according to Alliant Energy. That number was down from 416 on Tuesday night.
Alliant Energy serves 19,269 customers in Clinton County.
Alfred Patrick "Pat" Wild died August 18, 2020 at home. Funeral Mass:10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church in Hanover. Visitation: 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.
GEORGETOWN, Texas [mdash] Donald L. Johnson died August 16, 2020. He was born in Clinton, IA to Carl and Viola Johnson September 12, 1932. Siblings: Lois (Paul) Specht, Shirley (Glen) Gray, Charles Bud (Janet) Johnson, Steve (Kathy) Johnson. Don graduated from Lyons High School in 1949. He w…
