By the numbers
As of Monday, Clinton County has reported 829 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March. Of that total, 325 have recovered and 494 are active cases. Ten have died.
Two long-term care facilities in Clinton County have reported outbreaks. The Alverno in Clinton has reported 19 cases, with one recovered. Eagle Point Health Care Center has reported eight cases, with one recovered.
At 15.3%, Clinton County has the 12th highest 14-day average positivity rate in the state. Plymouth County is first in the state with a 14-day average positivity rate of 23.8%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.