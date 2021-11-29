NOV. 30

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 1

— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 2

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 3

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 4 to 7 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 4

— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 5

— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 6

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 7

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 8

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 9

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 10

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 11

— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

DEC. 12

— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 13

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 14

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 15

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 16

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 17

— The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 18

The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.

— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 19

The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.

— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 20

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 21

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 22

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 23

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 24

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 25

— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 26

— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 27

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 28

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 29

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 30

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

DEC. 31

— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.

