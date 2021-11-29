NOV. 30
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 1
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 2
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 3
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 7 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 4
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 5
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 6
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 7
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 8
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 9
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 10
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 11
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
DEC. 12
— Festival of Trees, 1 to 4 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 13
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 14
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 15
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 16
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 17
— The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 18
The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 19
The 85-member Voices of Praise of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Morrison, Illinois will present its cantata, “The Carols of Christmas-the Sequel!”, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Reformed Church, 202 E. Morris St., Morrison.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 20
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 21
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 22
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 23
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 24
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 25
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 26
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 27
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 28
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 29
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 30
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
DEC. 31
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.