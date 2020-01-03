Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.