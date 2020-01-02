SATURDAY
Overeaters Anonymous, 9 a.m. at 701 14th Ave., Fulton, Ill.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 8 p.m. (open meeting) at 250 20th Ave. North, Room 154. 242-8136.
Clintonish Knitters, 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clinton.
Felix Adler Discovery Center Children’s Museum, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. South.
Blood pressure screening, 9 to noon at all locations of the Clinton Fire Department.
Friends Underground Bookstore, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library.
Sawmill Museum, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2231 Grant St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 11 a.m. (women’s open meeting) at 250 20th Ave. North, Room 154. 242-8136
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 250 20th Ave. North, Room 154. 242-8136.
Felix Adler Discovery Center Children’s Museum, 12:30 to 5 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. South.
Clinton Historical Museum, 1 to 4 p.m. at 601 S. First St.
Sawmill Museum, 1 to 5 p.m. 2231 Grant St.
Fulton Museum (Martin House), 2 to 4 p.m. at 707 10th Ave.
Free community meal, Second Sunday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, Clinton. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. non-smoking at 250 20th Ave. North, Room 154. 242-8136.
Clinton Rotary Club, noon at the Tuscany.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon at the Salvation Army, 219 First Ave.
Sawmill Museum, 1 to 6 p.m. 2231 Grant St.
Friends Underground Bookstore, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library.
The Nest Store, 2 to 5 p.m. at 215 Sixth Ave. South, first floor. Educational classes for The Nest from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the second floor.
AL-ANON Family Group, 7 p.m. at Church of God (lower level entrance), 816 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll, Ill.
Garfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. 2219 Garfield St. Men’s meeting only.
TUESDAY
Blood pressure screening, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Mercy Medical Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 8 p.m. at 250 20th Ave. North, Room 154. 242-8136.
Catholic Historical Center, 9 a.m. to noon at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Clinton Historical Museum, 9 to 11 a.m. at 601 South First St.
Sawmill Museum, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2231 Grant St.
Gateway Area Business Network International, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Frontier.
Fulton Kiwanis Club, noon at Manny’s Too, Fulton, Ill.
Reflection Chess Club, 6:30 p.m. in the dining area of Hy-Vee.
Gun Club, 7:30 p.m. at National Guard Armory.
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 8 p.m. at 250 20th Ave. North, Room 154. 242-8136.
Clinton Historical Museum, 9 to 11 a.m. at 601 South First St.
Felix Adler Discovery Center Children’s Museum, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. South.
Sawmill Museum, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2231 Grant St.
Storytime, 10 a.m. for preschool age children at the Clinton Public Library; free.
Blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to noon at Genesis VNA.
Clinton Kiwanis Club, noon at the Avanti!
Community Senior Activity Program Euchre game, 1:30 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church.
Clinton Public Library, 2 to 3:30 p.m. games for second through fifth grade; 6:30 to 8 p.m. games, sixth through 12th grade.
Friends Underground Bookstore, 2 to 6 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library.
Clintonish Knitters, 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clinton.
Divorce and Widow Support Group, 7 p.m. at DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St.
Garfield Group of Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m. at 2219 Garfield St. Men’s meeting.
