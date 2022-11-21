Camanche Girls Basketball
The Storm are coming off of a 7-16 season where they were first round exit in the playoffs. Senior Emerson Crigger led the team in points as a junior with 201 points a year ago. Sophomore Miley Duritza is another player to keep an eye out for as she scored 111 points as a freshman.
Roster:
#0 Hayzel Fuller FR
#1 Maike Brenner JR
#2 Zoie Vogel SO
#3 Celina Hermann JR
#4 Rylan Smith SO
#5 Gretchyn Fairlie SO
#10 Chloe Lafollette-Wills SO
#11 Jeorgia Neumann SO
#12 Naomi Duke JR
#13 Ella Blinkinsop SR
#14 Izzy Beal JR
#15 Brooke Paasch SR
#20 Miley Duritza SO
#21 Calie Waltz FR
#23 Adisen Edfors JR
#24 Emerson Crigger SR
Schedule:
11/22/22 @ Tipton 7:30 PM
11/29/22 @ West Carroll 7:30 PM
12/2/22 vs Regina Catholic 6:15 PM
12/6/22 @ Bellevue 6:00 PM
12/9/22 @ Beckman Catholic 6:15 PM
12/10/22 vs Clinton 3:30 PM
12/13/22 vs Anamosa 6:15 PM
12/16/22 @ Cascade 6:00 PM
12/20/22 vs Monticello 6:15 PM
1/3/23 @ West Branch 6:15 PM
1/5/23@ Prince of Peace 6:00 PM
1/10/23 vs Maquoketa 6:15 PM
1/13/23 @ Northeast 6:00 PM
1/17/23 vs Beckman Catholic 6:15 PM
1/20/23 vs Bellevue 6:15 PM
1/24/23 vs Cascade 6:15 PM
1/27/23 @ Anamosa 6:15 PM
1/31/23 vs Northeast 6:15 PM
2/3/23@ Maquoketa 6:15 PM
2/7/23@ Monticello 6:15 PM
Camanche Boys BasketballThe Storm had a really nice season a year ago where they 18-5 and 16-3 in conference play. They fell to Northeast in the regional semifinal. Three of their top four leading scorers graduated but senior Zane Witt is back after leading the team in scoring as a junior. He scored 357 points last year and will look to lead his team to another good season.
Roster:
#1 Brady Jacobs SR
#2 Blake Setser SR
#3 Garrett Schultz SR
#4 Josh Wiersema JR
#5 Bryce Buckley JR
#10 Damarion Honaker JR
#14 Kane McDanel SR
#15 Zane Witt SR
#20 Cameron Dorsey SO
#21 Pierson White SO
#22 Ian Witt SO
#23 Tyson Seeser SO
#30 Nick Reuter SR
Schedule:
12/2/22 vs Regina Catholic 7:45 PM
12/3/22 @ North Cedar 7:00 PM
12/6/22 @ Bellevue 8:00 PM
12/9/22 @ Beckman Catholic 8:00 PM
12/13/22 vs Anamosa 8:00 PM
12/16/22 @ Cascade 7:30 PM
12/20/22 @ Monticello 7:45 PM
1/3/23@ West Branch 7:30 PM
1/7/23 vs 12:00 PM
1/10/23 vs Maquoketa 8:00 PM
1/13/23 @ Northeast 7:30 PM
1/17/23 vs Beckman Catholic 8:00 PM
1/20/23 vs Bellevue 8:00 PM
1/24/23 vs Cascade 8:00 PM
1/27/23 vs Anamosa 8:00 PM
1/28/23 Tournament @ Fulton 4:30 PM
1/31/23 vs Northeast 8:00 PM
2/3/23@ Maquoketa7:30 PM
2/7/23@ Monticello 8:00 PM
2/9/23vs Wilton 7:30 PM
Camanche WrestlingThe Wrestling team is looking to have another successful season after Eric Kinkaid won the 145 lb state title last year.
Schedule:
12/3/22 Willard Howell Wrestling Tournament @ Wapello High School 10:00 AM
12/17/22 Saber Invitational @ Central DeWitt High School 9:00 AM
12/23/22 Eddyville Blakesburg Varsity Invitational @ Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont Schools 9:30 AM
1/7/23 Tournament @ Maquoketa Valley High School 10:00 AM
1/14/23 MFL MarMac Invitational @ MFL MarMac High School 10:00 AM
1/21/23 Wrestling Tournament @ Clinton High School 9:00 AM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.