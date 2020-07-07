DAVENPORT – After taking an early lead, the Bettendorf Bulldogs came surging back against the Camanche baseball team, taking the game 4-3.
The Indians, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, saw Bettendorf on Tuesday night at Modern Woodman Park, home of the Quad Cities River Bandits.
The Indians had moved to a 3-0 lead over the Class 4A Bulldogs through the first four innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Bettendorf singled twice off pitcher Cade Everson and then an infield error loaded the bases.
Another single cut the lead to 3-1. The Indians made a change at the mound, but new pitcher Zach Erwin walked the first batter he faced, scoring another.
One more single before the end of the inning gave Bettendorf the 4-3 lead heading into the sixth.
Camanche did manage to load the bases in the top of the seventh in an attempt to take back the game, but all three runners were left stranded.
Cade Everson and Zach Erwin both batted in runs for the Indians. They managed five hits on the day, four of them coming from the bottom of the lineup.
The Indians struck out six times.
Brayden Lodge started the game on the mound for Camanche, pitching two innings and allowing just one hit and no runs. Logan Shaw came in for relief and allowed two hits, no runs in hi two innings of work.
Cade Everson gave up three two hits and three runs, two of them earned. Erwin allowed the other run to be scored.
Mike Delzell finished out the game with one inning of work, walking two but giving up no hits or runs.
The Indians fall to 10-4 on the season. With a conference game against Regina cancelled, the Indians will turn their attention towards the postseason. They host their first round of districts next week (June 14) at Gus Witt Field against the winner of Durant-Northeast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.