Greg joined the Camanche Fire Department as a volunteer in August of 1983. He is currently in his 40th year of service for our department. He is currently our longest serving active volunteer. Greg holds numerous National certifications that he has achieved over his career. He obtained his Firefighter 1 in 1995 and his Firefighter 2 in 2006. He also completed Hazardous Materials Operations in 2006. He became certified as Fire Inspector 1 in 2008. He is state certified as an EMT and has served as one of our Fire/Arson investigators for the past 18 years.
Dave Schutte BA, CFO
Fire Chief
Camanche Fire Department (563)259-1112 Office
(563)259-8146 Fax
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.