CAMANCHE — The Camanche City Council has approved amending sewer rates for city residents.
The City Council voted 4-0 last week to approve the resolution. The resolution says effective Aug. 25, the minimum charge for sanitary sewer service will remain $25.26 per quarter. Effective Aug. 25, the charge for water usage in excess of the 4,000 gallons included in the minimum charge will be increased from $0.465 to $0.485 per 100 gallons used, the resolution says.
The resolution adds the City Council, having reviewed the current sanitary sewer rate schedule, finds the current rates are less than adequate to meet the needs of the municipal sanitary sewer system.
The City Council earlier this month approved a resolution lowering the sewer debt service fee to $16.40 per sanitary sewer connection. The debt service fee prior to passage of the resolution was set at $21.80 per connection.
Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida at the Aug. 4 council meeting said the sewer fund is in better shape due to the return of sewer funds used to pay for water meters a few years ago. He noted with the current sewer rates, the city would be projected to gain $20,000 to $30,000 in revenue, which he said is not adequate. The increase will lead to an additional $30,000 to $40,000 in revenue for the city sewer fund, Kida said earlier this month.
Kida noted at the Aug. 4 council meeting that with the decrease in the sewer debt service fee, money owed will balance out for some individuals. It will be an overall decline for certain individuals, Kida said earlier this month.
