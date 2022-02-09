CAMANCHE — Two years ago, Mary Seely, at that time the head of Camanche’s Hometown Pride Committee, brought up an idea for the committee’s consideration.
It was during that meeting at Camanche’s Central Park that she and Camanche’s Hometown Pride committee members talked about replacing the park’s wooden sign and figurines with a more informative and modern electronic sign.
More recently, Karlee Low, who currently holds the committee chairwoman position, and her sister, Kelly Everhart, drove around to look at electronic signs and those in neighboring towns. Their thoughts about what they saw were shared with the committee to decide how elaborate of an electronic sign they’d like to have in Camanche.
The cost to purchase and install the sign would come in at an estimated $25,000.
The committee began fundraising in July 2021, sending letters to local businesses and individuals known to have monetarily supported the town in the past. The committee ultimately succeeded in raising $34,000, which includes 15 donations of $1,000 each and a $10,000 grant from Union Pacific.
Construction to install the new sign is planned to be underway by late spring and is slated to be finished this summer.
With $25,000 set to pay for the sign project, the additional $9,000 raised will go toward a secondary project next year, perhaps stone work near the new sign, a walkway, or pollinator gardens.
