The Camanche Indians are heading to state for the second time in the last four years, and a packed roster is a big part of the reason.
The senior class this season was a part of the 2017 squad that took their own trip to Wells Fargo. With a slew of three and four year starters, there’s no lack of experience.
Plus, there are athletes aplenty on the pines, ready to jump in at a moments notice.
Here’s a look at what makes their roster so diverse.
Grand Guards – Soenksen, Henderson, Lawrence
Some of the Indians’ greatest experience comes from the perimeter, starting with Cameron Soenksen. Soenksen played a significant role for the 2017 team, and has moved into the all-time leading scorer position earlier this year.
Soenksen missed the first half of the season, but has since drained 55 threes, shooting an impressive 42 percent from three point land.
Henderson is new to the team, but not new to making a big impact. He spent the first three years of his high school career with the Clinton River Kings, and transferred at the end of the 2019 school year. He serves as the ball handler and floor leader for the Indians this year, doling out a team-high 74 assists so far.
He also averages in double-digit points for the Indians, and leads the team in steals.
Jordan Lawrence had to take a year off of basketball for injury, but spent that time watching and learning more about the game. Lawrence offers some severe athleticism, taking pride in the perimeter defense.
Lawrence has 43 steals this season, good for second on the team, and is shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Length and Boards – Delzell, Erwin, Feller
The taller athletes who do the work in the paint are loaded, including last year’s Clinton Herald Player of the Year.
Caleb Delzell is the Indians leading scorer and leading rebounder. He averages nearly 15 points a game with his combo of size and speed, also averaging nine rebounds per game. He also ranks No. 11 in blocks in all of Class 2A – a versatile and crucial piece of their puzzle.
Erwin plays a dual role, moving from the primary pointguard to more of a utility player. After gaining weight and height between his freshman year and sophomore year, he’s started with more of a forward role. He pulls down the second most boards for Camanche and is right behind Delzell with blocks, but also has 70 assists on the year when he is on the perimeter.
Feller adds some traditional strength at the block. He’s not the tallest on the team, but plays like he is. Feller averages over four a game, but also had 38 offensive rebounds this season, which is third on the team.
Plus all three can score. Along with Delzell’s 15 a game, Erwin averages nine and Feller another five.
Reserves, reserves, reserves
An off night doesn’t mean much for the Indians. Coach Josh Davis can just take a look to his right and pull a number of talented athletes off the bench to head in.
Mike Delzell is one of those substitutes. The little brother of Caleb Delzell has been putting in varsity minutes the last two years and makes significant impacts as a sophomores.
Delzell averages about five points a game, passing out 32 assists throughout the year.
Ethan Buckley offers a ton of athleticism, excelling on the defensive end. He’s added eight steals and three blocks throughout his minutes, and averages 2.5 points a game. He’s gone 4-for-12 from the three point line, and shoots 62 percent from the field.
Nine more Indians have scored points at least once this year.
The Indians take on a fellow River Valley Conference school in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament on Tuesday morning in Des Moines.
