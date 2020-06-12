JV/V Baseball and Softball, 5pm start times unless noted.
6/15 vs Anamosa
6/18 vs Durant...FR/SO BASEBALL ONLY 10AM
6/18 vs Cascade
6/19 @ NE
6/22 vs N Cedar
6/23 vs Cal Wheat...BASEBALL ONLY @ Lumberking Stadium
6/24 @ Durant...FR/SO BASEBALL ONLY
6/25 vs West Branch
6/26 @ West Liberty
6/27 vs Clinton... BASEBALL 10AM
6/27 @ Clinton...SOFTBALL 10AM
6/29 @ Wilton
6/30 @ DeWitt...BASEBALL ONLY
7/2 vs Tipton...FR/SO BASEBALL ONLY 10AM
7/2 @ Durant
7/3 @ Bellevue
7/6 vs Tipton
7/7 @ DeWitt...FR/SO BASEBALL ONLY 10AM
7/7 @ Bettendorf...BASEBALL ONLY
7/8 vs Regina
7/10 @ Mid Prairie...SOFTBALL ONLY
7/13 vs DeWitt...SOFTBALL ONLY
