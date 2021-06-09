Gov. Kim Reynolds should outline her vision for the future of K-12 education in Iowa. Republicans, who control the executive and legislative branch, should articulate their long-term plan for ensuring basic skills are provided to the next generation of Iowans.
It is no longer clear what providing an education means. It seems anything goes here.
Last month, Reynolds signed what she called “historic” legislation to expand the state’s charter school system. Charter schools are private entities that receive public money but are not accountable to school boards. They can seek waivers to be exempted from some state educational standards.
The bill-signing happened at the headquarters of a tutoring and mentoring program that has a one-year contract with Des Moines Public Schools to serve a few dozen kids. Leaders of the organization plan to apply to open a charter school.
We don’t yet know what exactly such charter schools will look like.
We do know the children who attend will take with them almost $8,000 in taxpayer dollars. That money will not go to a traditional public school.
Charters are another item on the GOP’s “school choice” agenda. Though Republicans expend lots of energy micromanaging public education, they perpetually insist families should have alternatives to it.
How many options are enough? And at what point do so many options become a free-for-all that undermines the concept of community-based public education, the bedrock of a literate, informed electorate?
Iowans are already awash in educational options for children.
This state has more than 300 school districts. Iowa’s open enrollment law allows you to send your child outside your home district — if the district you want to attend has space and accepts the child.
You can opt for a private school and even use your College Savings Iowa 529 Plan — originally conceived to help fund higher education — to pay tuition.
You can enroll your child in an online school operated by a for-profit company that partnered with a rural school district. You can live anywhere in the state and “send” your child to school on a home computer all day. Public education dollars will ultimately be funneled to the out-of-state company.
You have three options for home schooling under Iowa law.
One of them, Independent Private Instruction, allows you to entirely remove your child from any educational system. Parents can keep their own children home (and up to four unrelated children) without notifying anyone. No educator will ever visit the family. There are no assessment requirements. There are no standards about what should be taught. Cutting a pizza in half could be a high school math lesson.
Parents can simply say they’re exercising the Independent Private Instruction option and remove a child from school. Or they can say nothing at all. Kids are then prohibited from attending local schools for academics, special education and extracurricular activities.
Forget about pesky truancy laws, vaccine requirements, vision checks, dental screenings, standardized tests or teaching the alphabet. You won’t need the Legislature to ensure your child is not taught about Black history, because you don’t have to teach your child anything at all.
And now maybe there will be a charter school in your area.
In Iowa today, pretty much anything can be considered a “school.” Everyone’s mother or neighbor is considered a qualified home-school educator. An unknown number of Iowa youngsters have completely fallen off the education grid and may be learning nothing, assuming they are alive and well.
So the Republicans in charge of this state can stop talking about the need for more educational options. Instead, they can outline where Iowa is headed. What, exactly, is their end game?
They owe the public that explanation.
— Des Moines Register
