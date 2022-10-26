CLINTON — The EICC Career Advancement Center at 1220 11th Ave. South celebrated its grand opening Monday.
“This is going to be a game-changer for our community,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said at the event to an audience of more than 100 visitors who’d come to see the new 26,700-square-foot facility, creating an atmosphere of excitement.
Grow Clinton CEO Andy Sokolovich also spoke, bringing attention to his 9-month-old daughter in the crowd and the positive influence the center could have on her future and so many other young lives in the community.
Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said he often asks himself, given that only 45 percent of adults in the area have any training beyond high school, what if everyone were to have an equal opportunity to participate in the future. The facility was five years in the making and approved by voters in March 2021 to be built with a $40 million bond referendum.
With the latest equipment, including virtual technology, and 10 modern, state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, offices and a commons gathering area, the center will provide programs resulting in earned college credits or even certifications in the fields of agriculture, automotive technology, construction technology, culinary arts, engineering technology, education, health care, information technology and welding technology for 150 high school juniors and seniors committed to attend from Clinton, Camanche, Northeast, and Easton Valley at no cost to them.
Only two rooms were taped off, able to be viewed but not completely toured, showing that a few minor last touches are all that remain to complete the facility.
