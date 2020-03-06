For the second year straight, Camanche coach Brent Carstensen is the 2020 Wrestling Coach of the Year, making his a finalist for the overall award given out later this summer.
The Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year Awards (CHAPY) will take place in June at the Wild Rose Casino. There, the Clinton Herald will name the overall Coach of the Year. Carstensen is in the runner.
Carstensen led his team to the regional duals for the second straight year. He had four district qualifiers – Logan Waltz, Ben Vogel, Eric Kinkaid and Cade Everson – and three of those made it to the state tournament.
Six of his wrestlers had winning records this season, dominating opponents as they went.
