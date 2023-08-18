CLINTON, IA - Clinton Community College has announced the Summer 2023 Deans’ List. Students must earn a minimum of 6 credit hours and 3.5 GPA during the term.
Ames, IA
Rueben Arellano
Michael Kennedy
Bellevue, IA
Rissa Yaddof
Camanche, IA
James Hammond
Amelia Rhodes
Clinton, IA
Erica Couppee
MacKenzie Davis
Keiara Doctor
Jasmine Guidry
Sean Hammond
Haleigh Lucas-Rowe
Ryan Rodriguez
Davenport, IA
Heather Chapman
De Witt, IA
Mason Lange
Goose Lake, IA
Kelsey Jepson
Iowa City, IA
Eleanor Forstie
Lost Nation, IA
David Mickelson
Sara Mickelson
Maquoketa, IA
Sean Swanson
Preston, IA
Blake Bormann
Worthington, IA
Adrianna Welter-Mayne
Danville, IL
Sarita Kumpuckal
Fulton, IL
Emma Bell
Saint Charles, IL
Quinn Sookswat
Savanna, IL
Dakota Downing
Volo, IL
Akeh Chuyum
Westmont, IL
Ava Gustafson
Wheeling, IL
Shamitha Mattaparti
Gales Ferry, CT
Tegan Opalenik
Allen, TX
Hailey Moore
