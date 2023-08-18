CLINTON, IA - Clinton Community College has announced the Summer 2023 Deans’ List. Students must earn a minimum of 6 credit hours and 3.5 GPA during the term.

Ames, IA

Rueben Arellano

Michael Kennedy

Bellevue, IA

Rissa Yaddof

Camanche, IA

James Hammond

Amelia Rhodes

Clinton, IA

Erica Couppee

MacKenzie Davis

Keiara Doctor

Jasmine Guidry

Sean Hammond

Haleigh Lucas-Rowe

Ryan Rodriguez

Davenport, IA

Heather Chapman

De Witt, IA

Mason Lange

Goose Lake, IA

Kelsey Jepson

Iowa City, IA

Eleanor Forstie

Lost Nation, IA

David Mickelson

Sara Mickelson

Maquoketa, IA

Sean Swanson

Preston, IA

Blake Bormann

Worthington, IA

Adrianna Welter-Mayne

Danville, IL

Sarita Kumpuckal

Fulton, IL

Emma Bell

Saint Charles, IL

Quinn Sookswat

Savanna, IL

Dakota Downing

Volo, IL

Akeh Chuyum

Westmont, IL

Ava Gustafson

Wheeling, IL

Shamitha Mattaparti

Gales Ferry, CT

Tegan Opalenik

Allen, TX

Hailey Moore

