CLINTON, IA – Clinton Community College has announced the Summer 2023 President’s List. Students must earn a minimum of 6 credit hours and 4.0 GPA during the term.
Ames, IA: Abdul-Aziz Al-Saleem, Jashwanth Kumar Komanabelli
Bellevue, IA: Trevor Klein
Bryant, IA: Brittany Dombrowski, Fallon Morris
Cedar Falls, IA: Amanda Lietz
Cedar Rapids, IA: Sarah Graham,Raoul Sonna Zeuchieu
Charlotte, IA: Dulcenea Clarke
Clinton, IA: Juan Anguiano Facio, Bryant Barnette, Nicolas Bellich, Isabel Hansen, Rebecca Lewison, Amy Manemann, Brooke Petersen, Danielle Pritchard, Abigail Telford, Tricia Telford, Nicholas Vargas, Jaydon Witt, Ruth Zirkelbach
Davenport, IA: Elijah Claussen, Dylain Hensley, Caleb Wagner
De Witt, IA: Caleb Kruse, Hannah Vanderheiden
Delmar, IA: Paige Griem
Dyersville, IA: Sydnie Gerner-Offermann
Eldridge, IA: Kaitlyn Kuhl
Iowa City, IA: Hua Wei Lee
Long Grove, IA: Brittany Spotts
Manchester, IA: Allison Tibbott
Maquoketa, IA: Kyler Beidler, Alieana Cooper
Miles, IA: Kaci Johnson
Preston, IA: Mikayla Mitchell
Spragueville, IA: Karen Lane, Anthony Sprank
Urbandale, IA: Amber Vandekieft
Waverly, IA: Gabe Holden
Wheatland, IA: Camryn Schnede
Zwingle, IA: Ryan Kilburg
Albany, IL: Ella Holmbo, Adrianna Young
Cornell, IL: Glen Ruff
Fulton, IL: Sarah Anderson, Danyell Kennedy
Lyndon, IL: Heather Allison
Mount Carroll, IL: Kadina Hodges
Peoria, IL: Elias Nasr, Hiba Shaik
Rock Falls, IL: Kasandra Bushman
Stockton, IL: Brendan Hollister
Thomson, IL: Kathryn McGinnis
Urbana, IL: Josephine Lee
Imperial, MO: Emma Piet
Lynbrook, NY: Katy Xu
Batavia, OH: Brooke Westerkamp
Celina, TX: Nithyasri Parthasarathi
