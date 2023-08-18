CLINTON, IA – Clinton Community College has announced the Summer 2023 President’s List. Students must earn a minimum of 6 credit hours and 4.0 GPA during the term.

Ames, IA: Abdul-Aziz Al-Saleem, Jashwanth Kumar Komanabelli

Bellevue, IA: Trevor Klein

Bryant, IA: Brittany Dombrowski, Fallon Morris

Cedar Falls, IA: Amanda Lietz

Cedar Rapids, IA: Sarah Graham,Raoul Sonna Zeuchieu

Charlotte, IA: Dulcenea Clarke

Clinton, IA: Juan Anguiano Facio, Bryant Barnette, Nicolas Bellich, Isabel Hansen, Rebecca Lewison, Amy Manemann, Brooke Petersen, Danielle Pritchard, Abigail Telford, Tricia Telford, Nicholas Vargas, Jaydon Witt, Ruth Zirkelbach

Davenport, IA: Elijah Claussen, Dylain Hensley, Caleb Wagner

De Witt, IA: Caleb Kruse, Hannah Vanderheiden

Delmar, IA: Paige Griem

Dyersville, IA: Sydnie Gerner-Offermann

Eldridge, IA: Kaitlyn Kuhl

Iowa City, IA: Hua Wei Lee

Long Grove, IA: Brittany Spotts

Manchester, IA: Allison Tibbott

Maquoketa, IA: Kyler Beidler, Alieana Cooper

Miles, IA: Kaci Johnson

Preston, IA: Mikayla Mitchell

Spragueville, IA: Karen Lane, Anthony Sprank

Urbandale, IA: Amber Vandekieft

Waverly, IA: Gabe Holden

Wheatland, IA: Camryn Schnede

Zwingle, IA: Ryan Kilburg

Albany, IL: Ella Holmbo, Adrianna Young

Cornell, IL: Glen Ruff

Fulton, IL: Sarah Anderson, Danyell Kennedy

Lyndon, IL: Heather Allison

Mount Carroll, IL: Kadina Hodges

Peoria, IL: Elias Nasr, Hiba Shaik

Rock Falls, IL: Kasandra Bushman

Stockton, IL: Brendan Hollister

Thomson, IL: Kathryn McGinnis

Urbana, IL: Josephine Lee

Imperial, MO: Emma Piet

Lynbrook, NY: Katy Xu

Batavia, OH: Brooke Westerkamp

Celina, TX: Nithyasri Parthasarathi

