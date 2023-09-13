CLINTON – Clinton Community College will celebrate Constitution Day on Monday, Sept.18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the CCC Auditorium. Constitution Day will include representatives from both parties in attendance along with information on how to get registered to vote. The community is invited to attend.
Clinton Community College President Dr. Brian Kelly commented, “Constitution Day is a great day to provide our students with an opportunity to engage and participate in our democracy. Thank you to our elected officials and candidates for taking the time to come to the college.”
The community is invited to view the Military Display of Honor. The Display of Honor is a tribute to honor, respect and remember the many sacrifices our nation’s men and women endure while serving in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and National Guard. This permanent display contains a plaque listing the name, branches of service and service dates for active duty and veteran students, faculty and alumni of Clinton Community College.
In Sept. of 2004, Congress passed and President Bush signed a bill that authorized federal funding for the U.S. Department of Education and other federal agencies. Included in this bill was a provision that colleges and universities who receive federal funding to provide an educational program on the U.S. Constitution to their currently enrolled students on the anniversary of the Constitution’s original signing on Sept. 17 of each year.
