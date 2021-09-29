CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association has overhauled its grant process over the past several years.
The Clinton County Development Association in January 2018 changed its grant process to two grant processes with equal amounts in the fall and spring. Prior to the change, the CCDA had grants classified as Fund A and Fund B grants. When announcing the change, the CCDA indicated the fall and spring grant rounds would resemble the Fund B grant round, with a maximum of $100,000 funded and a 25% matching requirement.
The CCDA in January 2020 approved reducing the maximum award for both the fall and spring grant cycles. The maximum award was reduced from $100,000 to $75,000. The 25% match requirement remained in place.
The CCDA a few years ago also overhauled the way grants are submitted. The organization unveiled a new website in the fall of 2018. The website update stemmed from a desire to move from a paper grant process to an online only process. The website includes all recipients of grants given by the CCDA, better scholarship recipient guidelines and a section for frequently asked questions.
The Clinton County Development Association is the non-profit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Clinton. The organization's purpose is to provide financial assistance through grant programs for local organizations and charities that work to improve the overall vitality and quality of life in Clinton County through educational, social, cultural and environmental programs and initiatives.
