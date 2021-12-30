CLINTON — The 2020 census found a 9% decrease in population in the city of Clinton and a decrease of 5.4% in Clinton County in the 10 years since the last decennial count, according to the United States Census Bureau.
While estimates of population have shown a shrinking Clinton County in the last decade – with the exception of 2011 when it apparently grew by 6 people, or 0.01% – the 2020 count confirms the decline.
Clinton County’s population was over 57,000 in 1980, according to World Population Review, and fell to just over 51,000 in 1990, a decrease of more than 10%. By 2010, the county’s population had fallen to 49,096, a decrease of 1,944 people or 3.81% over 10 years.
Though 30 of Iowa’s 99 counties have larger declines than Clinton County by percentage, only three of them have populations above 30,000.
Clinton County remains the 12th most populous county in the state, with a population of 46,460.
Scott County, to the south, grew by 4.81%, and Jackson County, Clinton County’s neighbor to the north, recorded a decline of 1.85%.
The City of Clinton had a population of 32,828 in 1980, down 1,891 or 0.56% from the previous census in 1970, according to World Population Review. The population fell to 29,201 by 1990, a loss of 3,627 people, or 1.16% of the population.
The population of Clinton in 2000 was 27,772 and in 2010, 26,855. Except for 2011, when the population rose less than 1/10 of 1%, the number of people in Clinton declined by less than 1% each year, and about 9% over 10 years.
Clinton’s population, according to the 2020 census, is 24,469.
The town of DeWitt increased 3.4% in population from 5,322 in 2010 to 5,514 in 2020, according to the United States Census Bureau.
After declining in population from 2011-2018, the town began growing by about 2%, or 10 residents, a year during the past three years, according to World Population Review.
The City of Camanche saw an increase in population in the last four years, according to World Population Review, but its current population is less than the 4,450 recorded in the 2010 census.
The town lost 235 people from 2000 to 2010. Six more years of decline brought the town below 4,300 people.
Camanche began to see a population growth in 2018 and the town is back over 4,400 by 2021 estimates, according to World Population Review.
The State of Iowa gained 144,014 people from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census, an increase of 4.7%.
The median value of an owner-occupied housing unit in the U.S. is $217,500, in Iowa, $147,800 and in Clinton, $99,500.
Median rent in the U.S. is $1,062, in Iowa, $789 and in Clinton, $687, according to U.S. Census data.
More than 90% of people in the U.S. have computers, and 82.7% have broadband internet subscriptions. In Iowa, the numbers are close: 89% have computers and 81% have broadband.
In Clinton County, 83% have computers, and 81% in the City of Clinton have computers, according to U.S. Census date.
About 77% of households in Clinton County have broadband internet subscriptions, and 74.8% of households in the City of Clinton do.
While 32% of people in the U.S. have bachelor’s degrees or higher degrees, fewer than 18% of Clinton County and City of Clinton residents have that level of education.
