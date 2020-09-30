Some students, parents and staff members in the Central DeWitt Community School District have signed an online petition that asks school officials to reconsider its newly implemented 100% in-person learning model.
District Superintendent Dan Peterson opted to move the district from a hybrid-style model, where half the student body attended school in person, to a fully in-person format. He made the announcement in an email to parents Sept. 11, and the new learning model began Sept. 21.
The petition, created by senior Keaton Zeimet with the backing of other high school students, began circulating on social media after Zeimet posted it Sept. 19. Its purpose is to “indicate support for the hybrid version of our Return to Learn Plan.”
Before the school year even started in DeWitt and elsewhere in Eastern Iowa, superintendents heard a variety of thoughts from parents, teachers, staff, students and community members about how learning should proceed.
At school board meetings and through personal communication, administrators fielded differing views on whether they should have students in class 100% of the time, implement use a hybrid model, or have students attend school entirely online. Those conversations continue as schools navigate the new waters of providing an education during a pandemic.
“This is something I think about all day every day,” Peterson said. “Throughout my career as a superintendent there have been few things that have kept me awake at night. But this is one of them. There (are) a lot of feelings and opinions on this issue and everyone has an opinion on what we should do. I’m taking them into account.”
The petition states “the hybrid model was the perfect combination of online and in-person learning, allowing … students to learn and be safe.”
It contends the in-person learning environment puts students, as well as teachers, at risk of coronavirus exposure.
Zeimet created the petition on Change.org and as of Friday, more than 500 signatures had been added to it. Of those, 214 were Central DeWitt High School students and 186 were residents living in DeWitt. Other signatures include 70 from Clinton, 16 from Grand Mound, nine from Davenport and five from Eldridge; signatures from Virginia, Canada, Colorado, Indiana and other states were also added.
Signers can choose not to share their name publicly, and they also can show their name and state their reasons for signing on the petition’s Change.org page.
Zeimet said he and other high school students believe there are several aspects of school life that jeopardizes their safety.
Lunchtime, he says, is a “big hazard. We’d like to find different places to sit.”
Currently, high school students eat in both the lunchroom and high school atrium near the gymnasium. Zeimet said in the new full in-person model, he sees 60-plus kids eating lunch with no masks, and usually “Between one and four students sit per table. Our concerns are social distancing. In the hybrid model everything was divided in half, so when you increase that you have an increased risk.”
Another point addressed by the petition is what it says is an influx of students and families opting to use a school-provided online learning format. Some classes, the petition says, cannot be attended online “because some classes can only be offered in person.”
As of Sept. 23, 11% of the Central DeWitt student body had opted to learn exclusively online. That number has slightly increased since the school’s learning model changed. Statistics provided by the district say online learning participation increased in three of the district’s four buildings over the last couple weeks.
At Ekstrand Elementary, the number of students who opted to learn exclusively online increased from 28 on Sept. 16 (before the learning format change) to 39 on Sept. 23. The middle school increased from 21 to 25. The high school experienced the largest increase; on Sept. 16, the school reported 42 students had opted to learn exclusively online, and on Sept. 23, that number had increased to 81.
The intermediate school bucked that trend and instead showed a slight decrease in that scenario from 31 students to 30.
The numbers do not include students who are in isolation or quarantined.
“We have families, just like we are in school, being cautious,” Peterson said. “They are wanting to separate their kids from what’s going on in school and see how it goes … It’s a protection, and that’s the right of parents to do and keep their kids online. I certainly understand that.”
Teachers’ union responds
The timing of Peterson’s decision caught some Central DeWitt teachers by surprise, said Kathie Goetsch, president of the Central DeWitt Education Association.
Educators believe in-person learning is the most effective learning model for students under normal circumstances, Goetsch said. She said the hybrid model was a great way to get the students “back into the swing of things at school.”
Some member teachers, though, thought the hybrid model could have been extended to the end of the first quarter.
“We expected to return to face-to-face at some point when the numbers fell, but we also expected that we might wait for just a bit longer to ensure that the declining trend would continue and wasn’t just a brief dip in the statistics,” Goetsch said in an email to The Observer. “(The decision) caused a significant amount of anxiety to an already stressed staff. That was compounded by concerns about positive cases and quarantined persons in our district and neighboring districts.”
Goetsch said CDEA members were surveyed over the Labor Day weekend regarding the school’s learning format. Of the respondents, 88.2% said they did not feel safe returning to a face-to-face model then. Also, 85.5% of the respondents believed the hybrid model was the “safest option moving forward.”
However, Goetsch said now that the district has over a week of in-person instruction under its belt, teachers say it “generally went well.”
“The group is also cautiously optimistic to see that the COVID-19 numbers have remained fairly stable during the second half of September, Goetsch said. “However, if the situation should worsen and a return to the hybrid model is needed, CDEA would support that decision.”
Mulling the model
The Central DeWitt School Board on Aug. 12 gave Peterson its blessing — through an official motion — to be the one to determine the school’s learning model.
Peterson said he would follow guidance provided by the state.
School districts may request to go to 100% online learning for two weeks if their counties have a 15% positive COVID-19 rate in a two-week period and 10% of students are absent, according to guidelines set by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Health and the Iowa Department of Education. Districts in counties with 20% and above may also request temporarily closing buildings or the whole district.
Those thresholds don’t match recommendations from the World Health Organization or the U.S. surgeon general. The WHO recommends reopening only if infection rates are under 5%. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recommended schools reopen if they remain under 10%.
The Department of Education has told school districts to prioritize in-person learning whenever possible, and throughout July and into August, Peterson repeatedly voiced his support for a 100% in-person environment. However, in order to help students acclimate to this year’s unusual circumstances, he decided Aug. 12 to start the first two weeks of school in a hybrid model that he hoped would be temporary. Members of the school board supported that decision.
“A short period of time ahead of the 100% in-person model would give us a lot of benefits,” said school board member Bob Gannon on Aug. 12.
The school board president, Cory Huff, who has been perhaps the board’s most vehement dissenter of the in-person learning model, agreed with starting in the hybrid model.
“As long as we can look back on Labor Day or the week before, and say ‘okay, our numbers are trending down, then we go forward.’” he said in the Aug. 12 school board meeting.
By using the hybrid model and keeping in-person numbers low, officials said teachers could iron out logistical concerns and teach students new expectations, such as frequent hand washing and compliance with the district’s mask requirement, more easily.
Peterson said the hybrid model was implemented solely based on those logistical challenges and not on concern over the coronavirus. When that decision was made Aug. 12, Clinton County’s COVID-19 positive-test rate was 13%, according to numbers provided by the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
On Aug. 28, Peterson extended the hybrid model until Sept. 18. The county’s positivity rate on that day had increased to 16.5%. Since then, is has consistently trended downward, EMA statistics say. On Sept. 3 it was 14.1%, and on Sept. 11 — the day Peterson announced the planned switch to in-person learning, it was 9.9%. On Monday, that number had dipped to 6.8%
“The way the board’s motion read when they handed the duties to me was that we would follow the state’s guidance. And that’s what I’m doing,” Peterson said.
Petition end game
Zeimet said he hopes the petition can be discussed in a public school board meeting soon.
“We would talk about anything at the board table,” said Huff. “At this point, the board has given (Peterson) the direction to make the decision, and (Zeimet’s) best course of action is to speak with Dan. But he is more than welcome to speak at the public forum.”
Peterson said he appreciates Zeimet and other students advocating for themselves, but said the anonymity of an online petition dissolved some of its legitimacy.
“I am glad anytime students get involved and advocate for what they believe in,” Peterson said. “I sent Keaton an email later on thanking him for the input, and I mentioned that I wished it would have been a more unbiased approach … basically all students needed to do was to agree by clicking on a button.”
He also said an online petition has no geographical boundaries and can be signed by anyone.
“I wish it would have been done in a way that was just available to our students,” he said. “It seems like that was how it was intended to start, but within a few hours it was being tweeted and emailed to others. I’m not really sure who the results are coming from.”
Both Peterson and Huff said this is the first organized effort they have seen — by parents, students, or otherwise — that publicly opposes the school’s learning format. They receive feedback from parents daily, Peterson said, but none with as much backing.
“The correspondence I receive is by email or phone,” he said. “It certainly advocates for one side or the other, usually when they don’t agree with what I’m doing. But it was all individual correspondence.”
Zeimet plans to keep the petition open until the next school board meeting in October.
“You can’t please everyone. There were people who wanted to go online fully, and there were people who wanted to go in person fully,” Zeimet said. “The hybrid model offered a nice medium between them. It was also a safe and more controllable environment.”
