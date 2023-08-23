CLINTON --- The Charlotte Jr. Producers 4-H club held their local achievement show on Sunday, July 9, at Charlotte City Park. Judges for the show were Lee and Luann Barber. The winners are as follows:
Photography -- Emily Kleinschmidt, 2 singles
Food and Nurtition -- Holly Lamp, scones
Natalie Kluever, cookies
Emily Kleinschmidt, jam
Eleven Dollar Meet Challenge -- Natalie Bluever
Home Improvement -- Sophia Costello, chair
Emily Kleinschmidt, rick pack
Woodworking -- Scarlett Wells, frame
Visual Arts -- Emily Kleinschmidt, drawing
Communications -- Holly Lamp, poster
Child Development -- Emily Kleinschmidt
Science, Engineering and Technology -- Gabe Landa, computer
Outstanding Nonlivestock Project -- Gabe Landa, computer report
Honorable Mention -- Sophia Costello, chair
Junior Dairy Goat -- Doe: Emily Kleinschmidt
Champion: Emily Klwinschmidt
Dog Obedience Introduction Class -- Gabe landa, Champion
Clover Kids Bucket-Bottle Calves --- Brady Blanchard
Kyler Graves
Champion Clover Kids bucket/bottle calf --- Garrett Lamp
Champion Hog--- Garrett Lamo
Dairy Heifers --- Jersey, March calves
Claire Blanchard, 1st
Carleigh Blanchard, 2nd
Koltyn Graves, 3rd
Chloe Blanchard 4th
Benson Blanchard, 5th
Jersey Sept. 2022 heifers
Reagan Blanchard, 1st
Claire Blanchard, 2nd
Champion Dairy Heifer --- Reagan Blanchard
Reserve Champion --- Claire Blanchard
Champion Dairy Showman -- Reagan Blanchard
First Year Showman --- Koltyn Graves
