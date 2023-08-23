CLINTON --- The Charlotte Jr. Producers 4-H club held their local achievement show on Sunday, July 9, at Charlotte City Park. Judges for the show were Lee and Luann Barber. The winners are as follows:

Photography -- Emily Kleinschmidt, 2 singles

Food and Nurtition -- Holly Lamp, scones

                               Natalie Kluever, cookies

                               Emily Kleinschmidt, jam

Eleven Dollar Meet Challenge -- Natalie Bluever

Home Improvement -- Sophia Costello, chair

                                 Emily Kleinschmidt, rick pack

Woodworking -- Scarlett Wells, frame

Visual Arts -- Emily Kleinschmidt, drawing

Communications -- Holly Lamp, poster

Child Development -- Emily Kleinschmidt

Science, Engineering and Technology -- Gabe Landa, computer

Outstanding Nonlivestock Project -- Gabe Landa, computer report

Honorable Mention -- Sophia Costello, chair

Junior Dairy Goat -- Doe: Emily Kleinschmidt

                              Champion: Emily Klwinschmidt

Dog Obedience Introduction Class -- Gabe landa, Champion

Clover Kids Bucket-Bottle Calves --- Brady Blanchard

                                                    Kyler Graves

Champion Clover Kids bucket/bottle calf --- Garrett Lamp

Champion Hog--- Garrett Lamo

Dairy Heifers --- Jersey, March calves

Claire Blanchard, 1st

Carleigh Blanchard, 2nd

Koltyn Graves, 3rd

Chloe Blanchard 4th

Benson Blanchard, 5th

                        Jersey Sept. 2022 heifers

Reagan Blanchard, 1st

Claire Blanchard, 2nd

Champion Dairy Heifer --- Reagan Blanchard

Reserve Champion --- Claire Blanchard

Champion Dairy Showman -- Reagan Blanchard

First Year Showman --- Koltyn Graves

