KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs took care of their business with a thrilling come-from-behind overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday, avenging an earlier loss to their AFC West rival and taking a two-game lead in the division.
Then the Chiefs sat back and watched everyone else help them out.
On Saturday night, the Colts leaned on Jonathan Taylor to run past the New England Patriots for a 27-17 victory in Indianapolis. The next day, the Pittsburgh Steelers turned to their defense to shut out Tennessee in the second half of their win over the Titans to keep their own playoff hopes alive.
The results left Kansas City (10-4) alone with the best record in the AFC, one game ahead of the Patriots and Titans and two up on the Chargers, Colts and Bengals in the race for the lone bye and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs.
“They were great games to watch,” Chiefs coach And Reid said Monday. “I was a viewer like everybody because we didn’t have the guys here. But I enjoyed the competition and I know how it lines up — I see that. But the important thing is we take are of our business now like we have been the last few weeks and you know, don’t count on anyone but ourselves to get hat done. You have to go back to the process and the hard work and all those things.”
Indeed, it’s been a striking about-face for the Chiefs, who began the season 3-4 behind an inconsistent offense and dismal defense as they pursued a third straight trip to the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes suddenly looked as if the league figured him out, injuries had begun to mount and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was at a loss on his side of the ball.
The low point came during a 27-3 loss to the Titans, when the Chiefs allowed them to score on their first five possessions and trailed 27-0 at halftime. Kansas City only managed a field goal in the second half of the lopsided loss.
The turnaround wasn’t sudden by any means.
In fact, the Chiefs didn’t look a whole lot better the following week, when they squeaked out a 20-17 victory over the Giants at Arrowhead Stadium. Or the week after that, when they took advantage of Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 to beat fill-in quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers 13-7 in a game just as ugly as the final score.
Yet they were wins. And at 5-4, the Chiefs finally had some optimism about the second half of the season.
It’s gone better than anybody outside of Kansas City could have imagined.
They romped past the Raiders in Las Vegas, finally putting on the field the kind of offense that fans have grown accustomed to seeing over the years. Then their once-maligned defense held three straight opponents to nine points apiece in wins over the Cowboys, Broncos and Raiders. And with their stirring victory over the Chargers on Thursday night, the Chiefs take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday’s game against the playoff-contending Steelers.
Packers become 1st team into playoffs, win NFC North
BALTIMORE — Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes — tying Brett Favre on Green Bay’s career list — and the Packers became the first team this season to clinch a division title, wrapping up the NFC North with a 31-30 win over Baltimore.
The Ravens missed another big 2-point conversion in the final minute.
With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley nearly led Baltimore (8-6) all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left pulled the Ravens within one, but Huntley’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.
It was the third consecutive loss for Baltimore, which also fell to Pittsburgh two weekends ago on a missed 2-point conversion in the final seconds. The Ravens fell into a first-place tie in the AFC North with Cincinnati.
Ravaged this season by injuries — especially in the secondary — Baltimore faced a difficult task trying to stop Rodgers and the Green Bay receivers. The Ravens mounted enough time-consuming drive of their own to keep the game close, but the Packers had the ball first after a 14-14 halftime tie and took advantage.
Baltimore appeared to have Green Bay (11-3) stopped on a third-down incompletion, but minimal contact by Kevon Seymour was enough for a pass interference flag. Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 9-yard touchdown on the next play.
The Ravens drove into Green Bay territory before another devastating penalty. With Baltimore running the ball effectively and preparing to go on fourth-and-1 in the red zone, Ben Cleveland committed a false start. The Ravens settled for a field goal, and Green Bay drove 88 yards, taking an 11-point lead on an 11-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
That was Rodgers’ 442nd touchdown pass, pulling him even with Favre. He went 23 of 31 for 268 yards. Rodgers has thrown for 13 touchdowns without an interception over his last four games and didn’t appear the slightest bit limited by his toe injury.
Down 31-17, the Ravens began their comeback when Huntley ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:47 remaining. Then they got the ball back and scored again.
Tight end Mark Andrews had 10 catches for 136 yards and two TDs for the Ravens.
