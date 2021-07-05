CLINTON — The Girls of Clinton High Class of 1959 will be having lunch at the Corner Deli in Clinton at noon July 7.
Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection
Stonecroft Clinton Women’s Connection will meet Wednesday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St. The cost to attend is $10. There will be a brunch followed by music and an inspirational, non-denominational speaker.
The music will be provided by Linda Pasvogel of Fenton, Illinois.
Jenny Farrell of Davenport, will speak on “I Just Can’t Do This Anymore”, which helps us understand our own story in the context of a woman who lived nearly 2,000 years ago. Her presentation includes a monologue of “The Woman at the Well”.
All women are invited to attend. Reservations are due Friday, July 9. For reservations or more information, contact Nancy at 242-8819 or Donna at (563) 357-6843.
Stonecroft After Five
All women are welcome to join Stonecroft After Five on July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl in Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $11.
Special Feature will be Dorrie Manon, who will tell of her new shop in Albany, Illinois called "The Rust Silo."
Inspirational Speaker is Theresa Crystal, who will present "To the Army & Beyond, A Soldier's Fight for True Freedom". She will tell of her experience serving in the Army.
Please make reservations by calling Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659-2175 or Carolene Sterenberg at (309) 887-4097 by July 18.
