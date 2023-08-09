Honorary Street Naming
Clinton City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a request submitted in February by Richard Foley for the honorary naming of a street for Clinton Patrol Officer Todd Wayne Stone.
On January 27, 1993, 29-year-old Stone was killed after four years of service during the pursuit of a vehicle driven by Todd Pitcha who’d been observed doing donuts in a residential intersection. Stone and officers in three other squad cars were part of the pursuit when Stone swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck a utility pole on the 1600 block of Camanche Avenue.
Pitcha, convicted of vehicular homicide, was sentenced to five years in prison in May of 1993.
The sign in Stone’s honor will be silver legend on a brown background, similar in size and shape to standard street name signs. It will be erected by the city’s Public Works Department and stay for 10 years at 17th Place between Camanche Avenue and Liberty Avenue.
Honorary street signs are posted above standard public City street signs and are intended to recognize and honor individuals or groups for a period of time without changing the official name of the street or the official addresses of residences and businesses on the street.
Matter Campaign
Cathy Townsend of Clinton presented City Council on Tuesday with the Minutes Matter Campaign, an effort in collaboration with a Neighborhood Improvement Committee subgroup to address the lack of house numbers affixed to the exterior of residences throughout the community and the risk to safety it poses.
Townsend had just retired to Iowa from Illinois a few months ago when she noticed the absence.
“I got involved in the primary, knocking on doors, and I had specific addresses. Got out there in the community, all over the city, and I found out houses do not have house numbers,” she says.
A subsequent meeting with Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson revealed his estimation, she says, that 25 to 30% of houses in the community are without house numbers.
“That scared me,” Townsend says. “If you’ve ever called for the fire department, minutes matter.”
With funding acquired from the Realtor Foundation of Iowa to help to purchase house numbers at a substantially reduced price as agreed upon with The Home Depot and ACE Hardware, as well as 59 volunteers reached out to from Boy Scout troops and businesses in the community, Dennis Lauver of the Neighborhood Improvement Committee asked that the Council designate a City staff member to assist them in working out details of the program and be a trusted point of contact that residents interested in the program could reach out to and give their information to participate.
“Sometimes you don’t think about it,” Neighborhood Improvement Committee Chair Cyara Peterson said. “You had your siding redone and the contractor took them off and you don’t think about putting them back on.”
Once a month, tentatively beginning in October, the volunteer group, or local licensed and bonded handyman as suggested by Councilmember Rhonda Kearns, would go out into the community to put up house numbers on the residences of those who’d requested.
The draft of a waiver intended to be signed by both a property owner and the volunteer or handyman doing the work would provide liability protection. Based on that the City already uses when installing smoke detectors, it was provided to Councilmember Pat Determan for his review. The waiver would also be available in digital format.
The City Code of Ordinances states that the owner of every building and residence shall obtain and have conspicuously placed a standard type number on the front entryway of the structure, plainly visible from the street or, in the case of rural areas, the number should be attached to the rural mailbox at the street location for identification purpose.
“We want to address the situation,” Townsend says. “Yes, it’s on the Code, but how can we help the citizens get their house numbers on.”
Discussions of the program are intended to continue.
