March 29
Delbert J. and Leanna L. Geffers, 2800 N. 11th St., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Bret Fett, 2807 N. 11th St., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Daniel P. and Janelle A. Kitteringham, 1622 N. Fourth St., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Marilyn D. and Bonnie E. Jackson, 1056 15th Ave. S., residential roof, metal over shingle.
Tyler J. and Holly K. Harrison, 722 N. 13th St., residential vinyl siding.
Sandy Leu, 726 N. 13th St., residential vinyl siding.
R. Brandt LLC, 2319 Pershing Blvd., residential stoop.
R. Brandt LLC, 2319 Pershing Blvd., residential fence.
Joy Husemann, 144 N. Fifth St., residential electric.
Ellsworth R. and Mary Chapman, 601 Tower Rd., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Jennifer J. Blount, 7238 N. 13th St., residential vinyl siding.
Robert M. Alt and Valarie A. Rodgers, 2314 N. Second St., commercial water heater.
Richard L. Gregory, 503 Fourth Ave. S., residential electric.
March 30
Michael and Sara Stoltenberg, 651 Sixth Ave. S., residential 6-foot privacy fence.
Scott James and Rachael Lee Crigger, 3820 Eagle Heights Dr., residential interior remodel.
Kevin C. and Rachel Hansen, 1012 Ninth Ae. N., residential furnace and air conditioning.
Kevin B. and Jacqueline M. Burken, 1513 10th St. NW, residential furnace.
Christopher J. and Tatia Earl, 764 13th Ave. S., residential garage, finish fence.
Nicole K. Harrison, 243 S. 14th St., residential air conditioning.
Brenden Kessler, 844 11th Ave. S., residential 6-foot privacy fence.
March 31
Silent E. Investments LLC, 447 First Ave., residential roof, metal over one layer.
Delores James, 239 Second Ave. N., residential enclosed porch repair.
Paul A. and Kaylee Kissack, 2732 N. 11th St., residential roof, tear off and shingle.
Lyons Creek Apartments LLC, 2604 N. Fourth St., interior renovation, unit 103.
Mark and Tina St. Aubin, 723 Seventh Ave. S., residential electric, re-energize vacant building.
Jenna Strait and Joshua Nielsen, 1304 11th Ave. N., residential 4-foot chain-link fence.
Merlyn B. Kuhl, 2363 S. 14th St., residential furnace.
Joseph M. and Karry Misiag, 3014 Harts Mill Rd., residential flat work.
Donna L. and Steven B. Bentley, 1201 N. 12th St., residential exterior remodel.
Mary J. Richeson, 1401 11th St. NW, residential electric.
Jason R. Trenkamp, 419 14th Ave. N., new accessory building.
Jason R. Trenkamp, 419 14th Ave. N., residential flat work, driveway to car port.
Robert J. Donnelly, 116 Whispering Pines, residential electric.
April 1
Jack D. and Janice M. Collins, 1223 N. Third St., residential furnace.
Jeffery L. Shanafelt, 445 Fifth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Zachary and Bree L. Reicks, 886 15th Ave. NW, residential vinyl siding.
Skyline Center Service Enriched Housing I LLLP, 800 28th Ave. N., residential water heater, unit 4B.
Patrick H. and Angela S. Jacobs, 1572 Main Ave., residential electrical panel upgrade.
Kerry L. Wiersema, 430 Fifth Ave. N., residential roof tear off, architectural.
Marie L. Schultheis, 1132 Willany Dr., residential furnace and air conditioning.
No name (title held by Gmr Clinton LLC), 915 13th Ave. N., commercial water heater.
Micah Corbin, 645 Fifth Ave. S., residential 6-foot privacy fence.
James E. and Charlotte A. Winkel, 824 Lincoln Blvd., residential water heater.
Daniel and Jerry Saddoris, 411 Fourth Ave. S., residential water heater.
Sean McCrudden, 504 Second Ave. S., residential roof tear off, shingle.
Jajimmy of Clinton LLC, 2900 S. 25th St., commercial sign, change out on tenant panel on monument sign.
April 2
Tim and Gladys Clark, 711 Rock Creek Ln., residential water heater.
Thomas J. and Deborah Smith, 410 Third Ave. S., residential sidewalk.
Rhonda K. and Banker Nicholas E. Whitfield, 920 Sixth Ave. S., residential electrical service.
Steven K. and Tracy L. Doyle, 827 13th Ave. S., residential electrical, hardwire smoke detector.
Joanne L. Le Fleur, 1012 Second Ave. S., residential water heater.
Steve Riojas, 427 Eighth Ave., S., residential gas water heater.
No name (tile held by Mark E. and Donna N. Leonard), 1012 Pershing Blvd., residential 6-foot wood fence.
Scott Fullick, 911 14th Ave. S., residential deck.
