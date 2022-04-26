The City of Clinton Hometown Pride Committee is a part of the State of Iowa’s Keep Iowa Beautiful program. The local committee is chaired by Gary DeLacey, and is mentored by Clinton County Pride Coach Francis O. Boggus.
The committee has undertaken multiple projects including a hometown hero banner installation; a series of outdoor murals; a Lyons Neighborhood pavilion; and the Clinton County Walk of Fame, conceived in partnership with the Clinton High School Synergy Program.
To learn more about the Clinton County Walk of Fame, or to nominate a potential inductee, visit www.thesawmillmuseum.org/ccwof.html
