CITY OF CLINTON, IOWA

PRESS RELEASE

Structure Fire – 2604 North 4th Street, Building 15

Day-Date-Time of Incident: August 6, 2023, 20:14

Current Situation as Verified by Facts:

The Clinton Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to 2604 North 4th Street, Building 15, for

a second-floor apartment on fire, flames and smoke visible. CFD responded with 12

personnel. First arriving unit found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor

apartment. Multiple bystanders stated there were still people inside. CFD personnel quickly

knocked down the fire, got a water supply and searched four apartments, finding nobody

inside.

Crews remained on scene for two hours finding hot spots.

The fire remains under investigation.

Number of Confirmed Dead/Injured:

Dead: 0

Injured: 0

Transported by EMS: 0

Number of Agencies on Scene:

EMS: 0

Fire: Clinton, Fulton

Police: Clinton

Military: 0

Other: 0

