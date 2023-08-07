CITY OF CLINTON, IOWA
PRESS RELEASE
Structure Fire – 2604 North 4th Street, Building 15
Day-Date-Time of Incident: August 6, 2023, 20:14
Current Situation as Verified by Facts:
The Clinton Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to 2604 North 4th Street, Building 15, for
a second-floor apartment on fire, flames and smoke visible. CFD responded with 12
personnel. First arriving unit found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor
apartment. Multiple bystanders stated there were still people inside. CFD personnel quickly
knocked down the fire, got a water supply and searched four apartments, finding nobody
inside.
Crews remained on scene for two hours finding hot spots.
The fire remains under investigation.
Number of Confirmed Dead/Injured:
Dead: 0
Injured: 0
Transported by EMS: 0
Number of Agencies on Scene:
EMS: 0
Fire: Clinton, Fulton
Police: Clinton
Military: 0
Other: 0
