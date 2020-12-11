There have been a lot of words written about the fight between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball and how that affects the future of the Clinton LumberKings. When I read last week’s news about the dispute between the City of Clinton and its only hometown team, I was disgusted.
The one entity, if no one else, that should be squarely in the LumberKings corner during this nightmare of a year, is the city. For years, businessmen and women have inquired about buying the LumberKings for a generous amount of money and moving them to a bigger city for bigger profits. The answer has always been the same – “no thanks; we’re happy here in Clinton.”
The City of Clinton’s motto is “So many things to do – With a river view!” That motto can’t be true if arguably the city’s biggest riverside attraction is booted from town by the town itself, as the city threatened to do by terminating the LumberKings’ lease. The best time for the city to support the team was years ago. The next best time is now. It starts with City Administrator Matt Brooke, Director of Parks and Recreation Josh Eggers (whose department also uses the stadium), and the members of the City Council.
I spent the better part of six years with the LumberKings. I met lifelong friends in Clinton and consider many more somewhat of a family. I only left town because living six hours away from my future wife seemed impractical. I want to make it clear that the Clinton community is important to me still, even from 371 miles away.
2020 has not been kind to any business aside from Zoom video conferencing, who most of us had never heard of prior to March. It’s not fair to say minor league teams were hurt worse by COVID-19 than other businesses. But let’s not forget, however, that the LumberKings' future was already threatened by MLB in October of 2019. There were already question marks heading into 2020. Add the virus on top of that and you’ve got an incredibly scary situation.
If there was ever a time for the City of Clinton to go to bat for its community-owned team, it’s now.
Tyler Oehmen, New Hope, Minn.
Tyler Oehmen served as the LumberKings director of operations.
