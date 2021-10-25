I am Kenyon Clarke, a life-long resident of Clinton and a 40-year veteran of the automobile business. I attended Clinton High School and Mt. St. Clare College. I am the husband of 43 years to my wife, Monica. She spent 17 years teaching in Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School with a master's degree in her field.
I am a father of four grown children and three grandchildren. I help lead worship at the Journey church and am active with the youth there.
Why am I running for Clinton School Board? As a graduate of the Clinton Schools and having raised four children in the Clinton school system, I bring a unique view of the issues. And having been married to a high school and middle school teacher in the Clinton School system and being currently employed as a crossing guard at the Bluff schools, I am interested in using my life’s experiences to bring a fresh perspective to the board.
As a crossing guard I have come to realize how important our kids are to our future. I am doing this to help them get the advantages they need to thrive.
Top two issues
Safety is the number one goal. Physically as well as emotionally while in the care of our school system
The growing trend of policy in public schools across the nation has proven to be detrimental to our kids. I want to help to continue and maintain secure schools for both students and faculty alike.
Curriculum is not the second issue but the only priority. We need a curriculum geared to give all students the skills they need to compete in the workforce, technical schools and college readiness. For too many years we have produced students unprepared for the workforce and unable to use a college degree to gain employment. I think it’s great the Clinton School System has helped implement a tech school where the students can learn a trade again. I’ll back that 100%.
Kenyon Clarke,
Clinton
