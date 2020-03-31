Clausen celebrates 100th birthday
BELLEVUE — Wilma Clausen, formerly of Clinton, will celebrate her 100th birthday Monday, April 6. Cards may be sent to: Wilma Clausen c/o Mill Valley Care Center, 1201 Park Street, Bellevue, IA 52031. Her party will be rescheduled when the virus mandates allow.
She is the mother of Russell (Gloria) Clausen of Bellevue, Shirlaine (Ted) Dawson of Clinton and Kay (G. Dugan, deceased) Strom of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Wilma has 8 grandchildren, Shane, Drew, Kyle, Trent, Darin, Eric, Sarah and Dugan; 6 great-grandchildren, Kathrine, Brett, Avery, Aidan, Arianna and Keeley; and great-great-grandson Ryan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.